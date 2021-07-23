State of Emergency declared in Douglas County in response to Tamarack Fire

MARKLEEVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES – 2021/07/17: The Tamarack fire approaches agricultural property. The Tamarack fire continues to burn through more than 21,000 acres and is currently 0% contained. It was started by a lightning strike. (Photo by Ty O’Neil/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Earlier this week, the Tamarack Fire — which originated in California — crossed the state line into Nevada. Now, Governor Steve Sisolak is declaring a State of Emergency in Douglas County in response to the wildfire.

So far, the wildfire has burned more than 50,000 acres across the two states, destroying multiple structures. The fire is now threatening more than 2,700 homes in Douglas County.

“Now, more than ever we must stand united and use all our available resources to combat this growing threat in order to help our fellow Nevadans receive the aid they need,” said Governor Sisolak.

