LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — State and local leaders are hosting “Nevada’s Virtual Job Fair” on March 25, with dozens of employers taking part. The event is free and slated from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pre-registration is required, and you can do so here.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Congresswoman Susie Lee, Washoe County Comm. Alexis Hill and Clark County Comm. Justin Jones are at the forefront.