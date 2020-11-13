State, local health officials discuss mitigation measures as COVID-19 spikes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than 1,400 COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in Nevada, marking the third-highest day since the pandemic began.

Earlier today, state and local health officials weighed in on the spike. They’re working to combat the spread of the virus but say the public needs to do its part, too.

We learned the current rate of cases is trending up during today’s weekly COVID-19 mitigation and management meeting.

“They just continue to increase,” said Kyra Morgan, state biostatistician. “Right here, you can compare our previous peak in July and August to the 13.8% positivity we are seeing over the last 14 days.”

Northern Nevada is seeing a bigger surge. The positivity rate for Southern Nevada is around 12%, while statewide, it is around 14%.

“Ten of our counties are being indicated of having elevated disease transmission,” revealed Morgan, “and it looks all of those counties are being flagged for a high case rate.”

Despite cases going up locally, hospitals say they have been preparing for another spike with beds and personal protective equipment.

In Clark County, they will start increasing efforts in the hard-hit zip codes, such as the east side of the Valley. Testing will increase with more locations, including the reopening of Texas Station’s site.

The Southern Nevada Health District also changed how it recommends approval for large gatherings, depending on case trends.

“At this time, our overall capacity is in the red column,” explained Misty Robinson, senior public health preparedness planner for SNHD, “therefore, we are not currently recommending approval of large gathering plans.”

Robinson noted they could recommend cancellations.

“From Nov. 3 through Nov. 10, SNHD did recommend approval for nine large gathering plans, however, those may be pulled back,” she said.

Robinson did explain just because the recommendation is there, doesn’t mean events will be canceled:

“It is important to note that SNHD is not the deciding entity on any large gathering plans. There are several agencies involved int hat decision process. We an only make recommendations based on the public health infrastructure.”

Echoing what the governor said, state officials say if we don’t get a grip on the current increase of cases, we could see more restrictions put in place.