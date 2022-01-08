‘His impact isn’t gone,’ Nevada leaders honor Sen. Harry Reid’s legacy at memorial service

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– State leaders honored the legacy of former U.S. Senator Harry Reid in a special way Saturday.

His memorial service drew a huge number of dignitaries as they paid their respects and reflected on Reid’s life.

Democratic Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said Reid was a great Nevadan, citing him as a pioneer for the Silver State.

“He brought projects to Nevada that otherwise would not have been funded or have happened here,” Sisolak said. “He cared tremendously, whether it was Yucca Mountain and nuclear waste or for the Affordable Care Act. I think that’s why President Obama is here because he did so much. It could have easily been Reidcare as it was Obamacare.”

Former President Barack Obama speaks during a memorial service for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid at the Smith Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Brigadier Gen. Michael Hanifan, assistant adjunct general of the Nevada National Guard, remembers Reid as a huge proponent for our military.

“Almost all the buildings that we have of the Nevada National Guard in Nevada have been upgraded since World War II have been because of his efforts back in Washington D.C.,” Hanifan said. “He was a very important individual for us for making sure that we kept a strong military.”

Democratic Nevada Rep. Susie Lee said Reid was the ultimate public servant.

“His impact isn’t gone,” Lee said. “There are thousands of staffers in our state and in Washington who have evolved through his office and they’re still here. They’re on Capitol Hill and work for advocacy organizations. His impact will be here for a long time to come.”

Reid died on Dec. 28 after a four-year battle with pancreatic cancer. He was the longest-serving state senator in Nevada history.

He leaves behind a wife and five children.