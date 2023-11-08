LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The leader of the state’s largest school district is in the crosshairs again. State leaders called for Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara to step down.

Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro, a Democrat, pointed to the $250 million meant for teacher raises left sitting on the shelf, and added a sweeping reform is needed.

“I’m sure that there are plenty more candidates out there that can be held accountable and do the job better,” said Lashonda Reynolds, a CCSD parent considering pulling her daughter from the district. Reynolds cited classroom sizes and curriculum issues. She said teachers should be paid more.

Contract negotiations between CCEA, the teachers’ union, and CCSD are in arbitration after both sides reached an impasse in September.

Ty Walker, whose wife is a counselor at Tate Elementary, agreed. “You can feel the energy in the school district that he should resign or relinquish some of his pay and give all the educators a bump in raise.”

Nevada Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager, a Democrat, formally requested the School Board of Trustees fire Jara.

Jara responded on his X social media account, which no longer exists. In that post, Jara seemed to criticize Yeager’s leadership, saying he was bought by the teacher’s union and called the CCEA union president, Marie Neisess, a mistress.

“I was outraged because it is an affront to all women,” Neisess said.

She wants an apology and claims his behavior goes against the district’s anti-bullying policy.

She blamed Jara for teachers leaving the district and said, “Under his leadership, we will continue to lose educators.”

Some state leaders believe the community has lost confidence in Jara and deserves better leadership.

Superintendent Jara and the board members did not respond to requests for comment.

The school district voted to fire Jara in 2021 but asked him to return a few weeks later and given a raise. Jara was hired to lead the school district in 2018.