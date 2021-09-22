State leaders meet with President Biden, discuss unemployment in Nevada

President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room at the White House, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Washington. Biden is announcing sweeping new federal vaccine requirements affecting as many as 100 million Americans in an all-out effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Democratic Congressman Steven Horsford and Senator Catherine Cortez Masto meeting with the president on Wednesday.

“Both Senator Cortez Masto and I both raised the issue that Nevada was one of the hardest-hit states during the pandemic. We had the highest rates of unemployment and because of that, our people have struggled and some are still struggling,” said Rep. Horsford.

He hopes to see the extension of the child tax credit, those payments you may be getting every month if you have small children. Republicans have said the budget plan is too expensive.

Democrats do not need any Republican votes to pass it.