State leaders call for change amid protests

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s legislative leaders say they want the outcome of the George Floyd protests to be action and change.

On Friday, Governor Steve Sisolak, Attorney General Aaron Ford and state lawmakers addressed the need for police reform and ways to confront systemic racism within our society.

“Its more than just the knee on George Floyd’s neck,” said Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno. “So many people feel as though there’s been a knee on their neck for so many years, in so many different situations.”

Democratic Nevada State Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson recommended new regulations to ensure police academies are following through with requiring de-escalation and implicit bias training. He would like new data on interactions with law enforcement.

Frierson shared his experiences growing up in Compton, and the special rules his parents had for him.

“40 years later I find myself teaching my son those same rules,” Frierson said. “I don’t want these rules to be the only thing my son knows about law enforcement, and I recognize that I need to teach him about the realities of our time.”

Attorney General Ford says it’s time to take action, and not be distracted by those who do not want progress.

“I’m not going to let it happen, you’re not going to shut me up,” Attorney General Ford said. “I’m going to work to ensure that my sons, everybody’s sons around here, everybody’s daughters here are treated fairly and equally under the law.”

Assemblywoman Monroe-Moreno recommends police officers have an annual psychological evaluation along with their physical.

8 News Now reached out to the Las Vegas police protection association. Their president, Steve Grammas, says the department has forward-thinking policies when it comes to use-of-force. He says if there’s training to help officers be better, they want to be a part of it.