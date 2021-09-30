State Health officials release new information on COVID-19 response and vaccination efforts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Thursday, the Department of Health and Human Services rolled out new information regarding the state’s ongoing COVID-19 response and vaccination efforts.

The task force also shared information on how counties across Nevada are dealing with different hospitalization trends, associated with COVID.

The update included more information on cases of COVID and hospitalizations falling in southern and northern parts of the state.

However, those cases are continuing to rise by 15% in rural parts of Nevada.

“Given the primary strength of the virus, circulating last spring we had been targeting the goal of 70 percent, for vaccination rates but with this more contagious virus we now know that that goal needs to be higher,” said Dr. Ellie Graeden of the Nevada Health Response taskforce.

However, Dr. Graeden says she does not know by how much.

On average, 64% of eligible Nevadans have been partially vaccinated, but that is below the national average of 75%.

Other details from Thursday’s taskforce briefing are included below.

A full look at the data from the COVID-19 bulletin is provided in the dashboard on the home page of the Nevada Health Response website.

State Employee Vaccination:

Nevada was a leader in this space and in July, announced that State employees would be required to be vaccinated, or tested for COVID-19 each week.

As of Sept. 29, 64% of State emloyees are fully vaccinated.

K-12 Dashboard:

The State of Nevada Department of Health and Human Services rolled out an updated K-12 COVID-19 dashboard that includes information on cases in Nevada schools that can be searched by county or school and provides data on cases for staff and students who were present at school while they were infectious with COVID-19.

This data will be updated weekly and, as always, it changes frequently and may not match information from local schools and districts.

Pfizer recommendation:

Nevada continues to encourage those who are eligible, but have not yet been vaccinated, to find a location and get their first shot.

Those who were vaccinated more than six months ago with Pfizer and have been recommended for a booster dose can now get another dose.

CDC recommends the Pfizer booster for: people 65 years and older and residents in long term care settings, and people age 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical condtions.