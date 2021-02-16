State had administered 375K COVID-19 vaccinations, doctor says process is running smoother

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada is attempting to keep up with the rest of the nation when it comes to delivering coronavirus vaccines but health officials are struggling to get more vaccine to the state.

As of Feb. 14, the state has received 550,375 vaccines and administered 375,402 doses as of Feb. 9. Nevada is currently vaccinating health care workers, first responders, school district employees and people 70 years or old.

Dr. Amy Levin with Anthem Blue Cross & Blue Shield is volunteering her time to help the state with vaccinations.

She says the process is improving and running smoother than it was a week ago.

She also encourages patients who are getting their two doses not to worry about potential symptoms that may arise.

“We’ve been recommending Tylenol as long as you don’t have any liver disease, if you do have those symptoms of body aches, chills. People have been getting extreme fatigue for 24 to 48 hours after that second dose. Nothing to be alarmed about unless you have trouble breathing, chest pain or significant nausea or vomiting. Those things are pretty uncommon,” Levin said.

Medical staff said it takes about two weeks after the second vaccination to be immune to COVID-19. Patients should keep their immunization card as proof, just in case it is needed for travel.