State gaming win down 45.5% in June as casinos reopened

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The gaming win for Nevada was better in June than it was in the previous two months due to casinos reopening at the beginning of that month.

According to the Gaming Control Board, June’s statewide gaming win was $556.8 million which was a 45.5% decrease compared to June 2019 but up significantly from the April and May when casinos were completely closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The wins in those two months were down more than 99%. The small revenue generated during those months was from online gaming.

Casinos were allowed to reopen for business on June 4 following the more than two-month closure.

In Clark County, the gaming win was $441 million which was down 51.3% from June 2019. The Las Vegas Strip casinos had a gaming win of $238.2 million which was down 61.4% from the previous year.

Tax collections based on a percentage of the win were down significantly. The state collected $334,000, down 99.4% from the previous year.