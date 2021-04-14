State files motion seeking execution warrant for Zane Floyd

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The State of Nevada is seeking an execution warrant for the man responsible for the deaths of four people in a Las Vegas supermarket shooting.

In June of 1999, Zane Floyd opened fire, killing four and wounding another in the mass shooting.

In court documents obtained by 8 News Now, Floyd’s attorneys filed a petition against the transfer of the case to a new department within the state.

This move comes as the Nevada Legislature considers banning the death penalty in the state. Assembly Bill 395 passed the Assembly on Tuesday, and is on its way to the Nevada Senate.