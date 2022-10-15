LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Department of Motor Vehicle offices are set to reopen Monday after an internet outage closed them for two successive days, the agency said on its website.

Social media posts by the agency said the closings Friday and Saturday were related to extensive damage to a fiber optic cable in Northern Nevada. The outages affected offices in Las Vegas and Reno.

Offices are expected to reopen Monday (Oct. 17), the agency said, and customers who had appointments for general services on Friday will be served as walk-in customers from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the week, starting Monday.

Customers should bring proof of appointment, such as the text message or email confirmation. This is limited to customers who had an appointment on Friday, Oct. 14, only.

Customers who had a driving skills test at any office will be contacted by phone to reschedule the test, the posts said.