State dignitaries recreate 100-year-old photo

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — On the 100th anniversary of the signing of the resolution to ratify the 19th amendment here in Nevada, some of the top officials in the state came together to recreate the historic moment.

Governor Steve Sisolak sits in the front center, signing a proclamation to honor the historic anniversary. He sits in the place held 100 years ago by Governor Emmett Boyle. In 1920, Boyle’s signature helped to secured women’s rights to vote.

The event was organized by the Nevada Women’s Suffrage Celebration Committee, a group working to educate Nevadans on the suffrage movement and the historic importance of the 19th amendment.

