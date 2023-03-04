Daniele Monroe-Moreno is the new leader of the Democrats in Nevada, winning the chair by a 3-1 margin. (daniele4nevada.com)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno is the head of the Nevada Democratic Party after voting Saturday in Carson City.

Monroe-Moreno ousted Judity Whitmer as Nevada Democratic chairperson by a vote of 314-99 during the party’s central committee meeting Saturday.

Saturday’s vote followed a Valentine’s Day joint statement from Democratic leaders of the Nevada Assembly and the Nevada Senate calling for Whitmer’s removal as head of the state party and throwing support behind Monroe-Moreno.

Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager said Whitmer was “not up to the task.” Whitmer was elected party chair in 2021.

Whitmer countered, “I was elected Chair by Democrats who felt that their voices weren’t being heard. The false allegations being pushed are, unfortunately, common tactics to stop reform.”

Yeager was among more than 200 members who were booted from the party for failing “to maintain their membership.” The move was described as a “routine roster update.”

Two weeks later, the 8 News Now Investigators reported that Whitmer had been charged with grand theft in Seminole County, Florida, in the 1990s. Her name then was Judith Sprayberry. She was ordered not to handle money at work without a probation officer’s approval.

She pleaded nolo contendere and a judge withheld adjudication, sentencing her to probation.

Monroe-Moreno, a North Las Vegas resident, is Speaker Pro Tempore of the Nevada Assembly. She was first elected to the Assembly in November 2016.

She is chair of the Assembly Ways and Means Committee this session.

She served as second vice chair for the Clark County Democratic Party from 2013 to 2015.