LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The state of Nevada announced on Tuesday that the Flowflex COVID-19 Antigen home tests ordered for the state are not affected by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recall.

In January, the FDA identified the U.S. distribution of unauthorized tests with the trade name “FlowFlex SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test (Self-Testing),” and issued a recall as the tests were not approved, cleared, or authorized by the FDA. Acon Labs is not importing tests under this name into the U.S. as they are only authorized for sale in Europe and other markets under the CE mark.

At the beginning of the year, the state announced a total of 588,216 Flowflex home tests were ordered for the state. The first deliveries have been distributed to community partners who will reach Nevadans in high-need communities. More tests are expected to follow.

There is a limit of one order per household, each order contains four individual tests. To order a free at-home COVID-19 test, click HERE.

To locate in-clinic COVID-19 testing click HERE.