LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada casinos topped $1 billion in gaming wins for a 26th consecutive month in April, but a similar streak by Clark County properties is over at 11 months.

That’s the numbers crunch in the gaming revenues and collections report from the the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

State casinos hauled in $1,159,751,632 for April 2023, a 2.77% increase from April 2022, the report said, and the best April on record. But Clark County for the first time since April 2022 failed to rake in $1 billion or more, settling for $994,991,908. Still, that marks a 3.59% increase from April 2022 when the county reported wins of $969,479,040.

Nevada has reached $1 billion or more in gaming wins five times since the reporting began, including three successive Aprils (2021, 2022 and 2023).

Strip casinos reported a monthly wins total of $624.7 million, up 5.27% from April 2022 ($593.5 million).

Downtown casinos showed the biggest jump from a year ago, reporting $74.5 million, up 10.59% from April 2022 ($67.4 million).