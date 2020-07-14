State Assembly votes 42-0 on joint resolution calling for President Trump, Congress to send vital aid to Nevada to help budget shortfalls

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada State Assembly voted 42-0 to approve a joint resolution urging President Donald Trump and Congress to provide flexible funding for state and local governments for budget shortfalls as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Assemblyman Howard Watts introduced AJR 1.

Nevada Democrats released the following statement:

“Nevada is in crisis. Despite leadership from our Governor and federal delegation, we still find ourselves without critical support from Washington. We are required to balance our state budget, but it will come at a cost far greater than just dollars and cents on a spreadsheet.

Nevada families are suffering now, and that pain will only grow without flexible aid from the federal government to keep vital services like education and health care funded. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Nevada was on strong economic footing.

Now we find ourselves in the eye of the storm with the highest unemployment in the nation and record-breaking revenue losses. We are using every tool we have to let the White House and Senate know that states need help – now. Upon passage by both the Assembly and the Senate, this AJR will be sent to Washington so there is no question where the State of Nevada stands.

The only question that remains is this: will the Trump Administration and Majority Leader McConnell heed the call?”