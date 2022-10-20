LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Thursday the Interim Finance Committee met and approved $757,050,545 in spending from the American Rescue Plan Act. Nevada was given more than $2 billion originally from the act.

Money will go toward eight major areas including water resource management and housing.

“We promised Nevadans that we wouldn’t simply spend the federal dollars coming into the State – we would invest them to make lasting, generational change for our residents. I am proud of all the work we have done to accomplish that,” said Governor Sisolak. “Today, we made good on my promise to shore up Nevada’s water infrastructure, invest in improving the health of Nevadans, and modern and modernizing State systems so we can focus on service.”

CATEGORY AMOUNT ————————————————————————————– ————— Housing $250,000 Computer System and Hardware Modernization $164,334,321 Healthcare Programs and Services $116,633,429 Water Resource Management $107,900,000 Capital Projects $41,580,558 Workforce and Economic Development $41,353,119 State Government, Tribal & Miscellaneous $24,266,084 Studies / Assessments $10,983,034 TOTAL $757,050,545 Source: Nevada Interim Finance Committee

Water conservation and infrastructure

Lawmakers approved almost $108 million to create a grant program to provide local, regional, and other entities to help fund crucial water projects across the state.

Quality of life

More than $250 million was approved to complete the funding for the Home Means Nevada affordable housing program, more than $20 million in funding for Nevada seniors, and more than $75 million to help expand access to mental and behavioral health resources.

The governor’s office said this money includes the following:

The State’s commitment to seniors includes:

$15 million to fund nursing and assisted living facility workforce initiative,

$2.9 million to provide home-delivered meal services to homebound adults aged 60 and older, and

$2 million for critical in-home services such as assistive technology, home modifications, and repairs to support independent living for targeted populations.

Thursday’s agenda also included the approval of investments into the State’s physical and mental health systems, including:

$55 million to increase forensic psychiatric beds in Las Vegas,

$15 million to support the creation of the Nevada Transplant Institute (NTI), which will collaborate with Nevada Donor Network and other related organizations to create a singular, dedicated network to expand transplantation programs and services throughout Nevada.

$14.5 million to develop services for individuals with dual diagnoses of intellectual developmental disabilities and behavioral health disorders,

$10 million to help fund the expansion of the Recuperative Care Center in Las Vegas,

$6 million to support comprehensive and accessible reproductive health programs,

$3.9 million to fund expanded access to prenatal services in rural communities, and

$2.6 million to provide access to community-based, youth-focused behavioral health care services statewide.

Government modernization

Lawmakers approved more than $140 million to modernize government systems so State employees can better serve Nevadans in an efficient and effective manner.

According to the governor’s office, this includes:

$48.5 million to update the Division of Welfare and Supportive Services system,

$42 million to implement and replace the Unified Tax System,

$18 million to replace the Unified Nevada Information Technology for Youth (UNITY) child welfare case management system at the Division of Child and Family Services, and

$425,000 to support an e-filing system for worker’s compensation appeals, among other programs.

Campaign reaction

Governor Sisolak’s opponent in the upcoming primary election, Joe Lombardo released the following statement regarding Thursday’s meeting, “Inflation is at a 40-year record high, gas prices are rising, and the cost of household goods has skyrocketed. Meanwhile, Steve Sisolak has spent our tax dollars expanding government bureaucracy instead of delivering solutions for Nevadans,” said Sheriff Joe Lombardo. “Just today, Sisolak created 160 new government positions, even though the average vacancy rate across state government is now at 24%. Sisolak can’t keep the DMV open, can’t get anyone to answer the phone at the unemployment office, and he refuses to pay our state police a living wage – that’s not leadership.”