LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The agency that oversees charter schools in Nevada is voicing its concerns with TEACH Las Vegas Charter School.

The charter school, which is located near Torrey Pines and Rancho drives, abruptly sent students back home on Thursday after parents dropped them off.

According to staff, classes won’t resume at TEACH Las Vegas until Wednesday.

Jennifer Bauer, the interim executive director of the State Public Charter School Authority, told 8 News Now the situation is “not normal” and “very concerning.”

TEACH’s executive director and about 17 teachers have resigned from the school. This stems from an emergency meeting held last week.

Several parents and staff told 8 News Now they’re concerned with the future of the school.

Bauer said a new executive director will start on Monday at TEACH Las Vegas.