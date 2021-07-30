State advisory committee forming to guide decisions on opioid litigation funds

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new state committee focused on the opioid problem in Nevada is forming, and people interested in taking part are invited to send a “letter of interest,” according to a Friday news release from Carson City.

The Advisory Committee for a Resilient Nevada, created by the 2021 Nevada Legislature, is looking for members with experience and expertise in dealing with aspects of opioid abuse and treatment.

The committee is responsible for establishing priorities for a statewide plan to allocate the funds that are coming from opioid litigation.

“This legislation and the formation of this committee is vital as we look to ensure these funds are used to support Nevada communities,” said Richard Whitley, director of the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). “I encourage all Nevadans who have been impacted by opioid use disorder to consider serving on this committee that will be instrumental in helping address opioid use disorder statewide.”

Members will be appointed for a two-year term and the committee will meet at least twice a year. Appointments are expected to be made in early September.

Those interested in serving should submit a one-page letter of interest no later than Aug. 31 via email to gmu@dhhs.nv.gov.

The letter of interest should include the position or positions being applied for, a summary of qualifications to serve in that role, name and organization (if employed) and phone and email contact information.

Committee appointments will be made by Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford, Whitley and the DHHS Office of Minority Health and Equity.

The available positions are listed below:

Members will include:

A member who possesses knowledge, skills and experience working with youth in the juvenile justice system;

A member who possesses knowledge, skills and experience working with persons in the criminal justice system;

A member who possesses knowledge, skills and experience in the surveillance of overdoses;

A member who is a physician certified in the field of addiction medicine by the American Board of Addiction Medicine or its successor organization;

A member who represents a nonprofit, community-oriented organization that specializes in peer-led recovery from substance use disorder;

A member who has survived an opioid overdose;

A member who represents a program to prevent overdoses or otherwise reduce the harm caused by the use of substances;

A member who represents an organization that specializes in housing;

A member who possesses knowledge, skills and experience with the education of pupils in kindergarten through 12th grade.

A member who possesses knowledge, skills and experience in public health;

A member who is the director of an agency which provides child welfare services or his or her designee;

A member who represents a program that specializes in the prevention of substance use by youth;

A member who represents a faith-based organization that specializes in recovery from substance use disorder;

A member who represents a program for substance use disorders that is operated by a nonprofit organization and certified pursuant to NRS 458.025.

A resident of a county other than Clark or Washoe County that has experience having a substance use disorder or having a family member who has a substance use disorder;

A resident of Washoe County that has experience having a substance use disorder or having a family member who has a substance use disorder;

A resident of Clark County that has experience having a substance use disorder or having a family member who has a substance use disorder;

Any questions can be directed to Sheila Lambert, project manager at slambert@dhhs.nv.gov.