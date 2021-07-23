Startup success: More new businesses created in 2020 than any other year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While there were many negatives during 2020, one of the positives had to do with entrepreneurship.

There were more corporate formations and new businesses started in 2020 than any other year, according to the IRS.

Travis Crabtree is the president of “Swyft Filings.” His company helps new businesses get started.

“We know some of that was people forced into focusing on a side hustle because they were laid off, some of that had to do with people taking control of their own destiny,” said Crabtree. “They liked working from home and figured what’s the best way to do that — let me become my own boss and start my own business.”

He saw a spike in his services, not only during 2020 but one that continues through this year as well.

Crabtree says the important thing for any new business owner to keep in mind is to take care of the basics, make sure to protect yourself, and talk to a lawyer.

He adds that his company will take care of the compliance issues and paperwork, so you can focus on the product.