Starting the week with wind, gusts reaching up to 30mph

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas valley experienced some wind this weekend and it’s not about to die down, yet.

The wind is cooling down our temperatures for Monday, but we will see a bumpy ride on the temperature rollercoaster for the rest of the week.

The National Weather Service has a Wind Advisory, but only for Lake Mead where winds may gust up to 40 mph. Here in town, wind gusts up to 30 mph should die down to between 15 and 20 mph by mid-day.

The high on Monday will only be around 80 degrees when the normal high for June 8 is 97 degrees. The heat won’t stay away long, though.

We’ll be up to 90 degrees tomorrow and above 100 degrees by Thursday.

Good morning! It's 61 degrees and blustery in Las Vegas thanks to cold front that moved through. Today's highs will top out about 16 degrees below normal, around 81. Enjoy the "cool" weather while it lasts! #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/qaK9E0CuOF — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 8, 2020

