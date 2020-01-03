START PLANNING: Super recycle event coming soon

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s time to find all that junk you don’t need anymore! The 8 News Now annual super recycle event is happening soon.

Last year, more than 5,000 cars came through the event which will be held again at the Thomas and Mack parking lot on Feb. 1, 2020 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More than 200,000 pounds of paper were shredded and another 150,000 pounds of electronics were recycled.

You will be able to bring televisions, computers, boxes, bags of papers and medications you no longer need.

The event also resulted in 2,000 books being donated to “Spread the Word Nevada.”