DALLAS, TX (KLAS-TV) – The Golden Knights went into Dallas looking to grab a hammer lock on the Western Conference Final and they did exactly that.

Sparked by a quick strike offensive attack, the Golden Knights surged in Game 3 downing the Dallas Stars 4-0. Jonathan Marchessault stayed hot starting the first period scoring with his 7th goal of the postseason. The third and fourth lines were stellar Monday night, getting additional first period goals from Ivan Barbechev and William Carrier. Defenseman Ale Pietrangelo added the team’s fourth goal midway through the second period.

It was a frustrating night for the Dallas Stars all the way around. Team captain Jamie Benn got ejected in the first three minutes of the opening period cross-checking Golden Knight’s captain Mark Stone to the head while he was on the ice. Max Domi also received a game-misconduct cross-checking defenseman Nic Hague against the boards late in the second period.

The Golden Knights will seek the 4-game sweep Thursday night and earn a second trip to the Stanley Cup Final in their franchise history.