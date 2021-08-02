Stargazers can once again visit the CSN Planetarium; it’s reopened

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — You can once again experience the desert sky close up without having to step outdoors. The Planetarium at CSN has reopened after being closed for the pandemic.

It can be difficult to get a good view of the Las Vegas sky due to all the city lights and in the coming weeks, there will be some special viewings possible of planets. Visitors will be able to get a good view from the planetarium’s 66-seat theater.

“We’ve got Saturn reaching opposition which means it’s going to be up all night and at its closest approach which means it’s going to be a good time to be looking for that. Jupiter follows about an hour later. So, it’s coming into opposition as well. And then Aug. 11 and 12, if you’re out in the early morning hours before the sun rises look up in the sky and you might get a chance to see a few of the perseid meteors streak through there,” said Andrew Kett, Planetarium manager.

There are public shows every Friday and Saturday at 6, 7, and 8 p.m. There is also a 3:30 p.m. Saturday show. The cost is $6 for adults and $5 for children.

There is also a special that allows the entire theater to be rented out Monday through Friday at either 9:30 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. You can choose your own show and have a private theater experience for $50. That special is in effect until Aug. 31, 2021.