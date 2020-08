LAS VEGAS (KLAS/CNN) — Starbucks is cheering the end of summer with two new tropical green drinks.

The “Kiwi Starfruit” Starbucks refreshers drink combines starfruit flavored juice with real piece of kiwi, hand-shaken with ice.

It’s under 100 calories for a 16-ounce drink.

The “Star Drink” is the same beverage with coconut milk. It’s under 200 calories for the same size.

They are permanently added to the menu.