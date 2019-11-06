Starbucks’ holiday cups return this week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The cups are back! Starbucks is rolling out its signature red and green cups to mark the beginning of the holiday season.

This year there are four new cup designs: Polka Dots, Merry Dance, Merry Stripes and Candy Cane Stripe.

✨Turn on your cheer – the holidays are back tomorrow, Nov. 7! Purchase a handcrafted holiday beverage and get a #Reusable #RedCup free. Hurry – only at participating stores in the U.S. & Canada while supplies last.✨ pic.twitter.com/38856oRAZ2 — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) November 6, 2019

A Starbucks executive says the seasonal offerings help boost sales by getting customers into the spirit of the season.

The coffee chain is also selling five specialty holiday drinks this year, including the Peppermint Mocha, Eggnog Latte, and Caramel Brulee Latte.

The cups and festive drinks are expected to be back in stores on Thursday, Nov. 7.