(CNN) — Now that Christmas is over, Starbucks is hoping to put that extra pep in your step, at least for a few days. The coffee chain is giving away free drinks starting Friday, Dec. 27 and running through Dec. 31.

They are calling it their “Pop-Up Parties.” Guests can get a free tall espresso beverage from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at select U.S. stores.

Each day, the location of the parties change, so be sure to check the website for new party locations by clicking here.