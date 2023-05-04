LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — May 4 is Star Wars Day and known as “May the Fourth” a pun on the Star Wars line “May the force be with you.” In Las Vegas, the Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel hosted Star Wars-themed weddings all day and couples were greeted by their officiant Darth Vader during the ceremony.

A couple that traveled from England told 8 News Now why they chose to have a Star Wars-themed wedding.

“Our youngest son is called Rey and our dog is called Chewbacca so we thought it would be right to be married by Darth Vader,” Edward and Megan Landau-Smith explained. It was their first time in Las Vegas, and they planned to spend their honeymoon in town as well. They were joined by family and friends from England at the ceremony on May 4.

Prices for the themed weddings were in a range from $150-$860 but worth it for the love to the Death Star and back.