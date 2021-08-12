Star Trek convention returns after pandemic canceled last year’s event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you are ready to “live long and prosper” we have just the event for you. The Star Trek convention is back after pandemic restrictions canceled last year’s event.

In our sneak peek, Bianca Holman was joined by Dan Deevy who has been a spokesperson for the convention for the twenty years it has been in Las Vegas.

“We are so happy to be back and for such an incredible year. You’re not going to believe this but William Shatner’s 90th birthday. The original Captain Kurt is 90 years old. He is here and he is going to be on stage. Show clips from the show. It’s going to be incredible. Plus for the very first time ever Kelsey Grammar, Frasier bet ya didn’t know was on star trek the next generation for the first time here,” Deevy said.

One of the booths at the convention is managed by Susan Jewell of Mmaars, she had this to say:

“We are m-mars. It stands for mars moon astronaut academy and research sciences. We train analog astronauts. We train in a facility in the Mojave Desert. We are here today because we really want to expand the voice of the general public about space exploration and the integration of novel frontier technology. So if you come to our booth you can experience virtual reality, spaceship computers, the halolense and also interact with our robotic arm, and meet our crew that we are deploying in person in a few days time.”

Tickets are still available on the website, so grab your cosplay costumes and get down there!