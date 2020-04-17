Star-studded performers come together Saturday for One World: Together at Home concert

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — You can watch a concert with some amazing performers on Saturday night. One World: Together at Home will raise money to support healthcare workers and others on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Las Vegas headliner Lady Gaga curated the list of performers which include fellow Las Vegas Strip headliners like Elton John, Celine Dion, J-Lo, Keith Urban, Lady Antebellum and even The Killers.

Stephen Colbert and other late night TV hosts will also take part in the event.

You can watch it at Saturday at 8 p.m. on channel 8.