Star Nursery looking to hire numerous positions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Star Nursery is looking to hire numerous positions at their locations across the Las Vegas valley.
Those positions include managers, sales representatives, drivers, cashiers, yard
workers and carry outs.
The company says it offers great benefits, growth opportunities and a friendly work environment.
Here’s steps on how to apply:
- Download the job application online at www.starnursery.com
- Print and fill out the application form
- Drop off the completed application form at any of the Star Nursery stores