LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Star Nursery is hiring, looking for workers to fill a variety of positions at stores in Nevada, Utah and Arizona.

Star Nursery has positions available for:

Cashier

Sales Associate

Carry-out Clerk

Delivery Driver

CDL Driver

Yard Worker

Management and Distribution Center Pullers

Apply online or in person. You can download an application at www.starnursery.com and drop it off at a store, or complete an application online.