Standoff at Sam’s Town Hotel ends with man arrested

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police SWAT officers arrested a man following a lengthy standoff at Sam’s Town Hotel and Gambling Hall on the Las Vegas valley’s east side.

The situation started just before 11 p.m. Wednesday night when a man set off a fire alarm and barricaded himself inside a room, according to Metro Lt. David Gordon. The SWAT team and crisis negotiators were called to the scene after the man refused to come out.

During the standoff a few hotel rooms were evacuated and guests were moved to other rooms, according to Lt. Gordon.

The man was arrested by SWAT officers without incident just before 3 a.m. Thursday. No one was injured.

An employee of Sam’s Town was not permitted to answer questions about the police standoff, but did confirm that the hotel and casino are open.