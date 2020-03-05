Standoff at Sam’s Town Hotel ends with man arrested

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police SWAT officers arrested a man following a lengthy standoff at Sam’s Town Hotel and Gambling Hall on the Las Vegas valley’s east side.

The situation started just before 11 p.m. Wednesday night when a man set off a fire alarm and barricaded himself inside a room, according to Metro Lt. David Gordon. The SWAT team and crisis negotiators were called to the scene after the man refused to come out.

During the standoff a few hotel rooms were evacuated and guests were moved to other rooms, according to Lt. Gordon.

The man was arrested by SWAT officers without incident just before 3 a.m. Thursday.  No one was injured.

An employee of Sam’s Town was not permitted to answer questions about the police standoff, but did confirm that the hotel and casino are open.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories