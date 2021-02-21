Stan Williams, fearsome pitcher for LA Dodgers, dies at 84

FILE – In this August 1962 file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers pose together at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. From left are Don Drysdale, Pete Richert, Stan Williams, Sandy Koufax and Johnny Podres. Williams, a fearsome All-Star pitcher who won the 1959 World Series with the Dodgers, has died. He was 84. Williams died Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at his home in Laughlin, Nev. He was hospitalized on Feb. 11 and had been in hospice care due to the effects of cardio-pulmonary illness, the Dodgers said Sunday and his son Stan Jr. confirmed. (AP Photo, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stan Williams, the fearsome All-Star pitcher who helped the Los Angeles Dodgers win the 1959 World Series, has died. He was 84.

The team says he died Saturday at his home in Laughlin, Nevada.

Williams also won a World Series title in 1990 as pitching coach for the Cincinnati Reds.

The two-time All-Star was part of a powerhouse rotation that included Sandy Koufax, Don Drysdale and Johnny Podres from 1960-62.

Williams was known as the “Big Hurt” because of his penchant for pitching inside.