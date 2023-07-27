LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A welcome reception was held for new Clark County educators on Thursday as the status of a new teacher contract remains up in the air days before the first day of school.

Felicia Jones, an incoming teacher at Brinley Middle School, was among the cohort present at the event, which took place inside Resorts World’s Rose Ballroom.

“I ask anybody to please understand that our kids are in trouble, and they need all the help they can get from caring people,” Jones said.

Jones came out of retirement to teach after working for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

“It’s our job to put it into their heads and their hearts, that yes. You can become successful,” Jones said.

There were about 1,100 teachers present on Thursday, similar to the number of teacher vacancies the district currently has with classes starting August 7th.

Clark County Education Association President Marie Neisess said teachers need a new contract.

“We want our educators to stay here. We want them to feel valued whether it’s through their pay, an increase in benefits towards their health insurance, or working conditions. That’s what we’re fighting for,” Neisess said.

“So they’re not okay with it being the beginning of the school year, and there is so much uncertainty,” added Neisess.

In 2019, the Clark County Education Association threatened to strike before then-Governor Steve Sisolak, a Democrat, intervened.

CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara told 8 News Now he doesn’t negotiate in public.

“We all know that educators need to be compensated. The governor has put money in the budget. He was here. And I think once we get to the negotiations where we need to be, we’ll get there,” Jara said.

CCSD and CCEA are set to have contract discussions Thursday and Friday.

CCEA is having a membership meeting on Saturday to inform teachers of where the state of contract negotiations currently stands.

The district agreed to a tentative contract with the Clark County Association of School Administrators and Professional-Technical Employees on Wednesday, pending approval by the Board of School Trustees.