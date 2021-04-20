Stairs restored, and getting plenty of use at Las Vegas apartment building

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Life is finally getting back to normal for tenants at apartments near Washington Avenue and Bruce Street.

The stairs have been rebuilt, and now they’re allowed to use them.

The new stairs — which were rebuilt after a car crashed into the old ones — were getting quite a workout on Tuesday as children went up and down and life started to seem normal again.

“So happy,” said tenant David Gois as he was moving back into the apartment. “Now we can do what we want to do, cook, relax and move in our new furniture. You see the U-Haul truck here and they’re all excited to go back in.”

Tenants had to use a ladder and a chain to get up and down before the City of Las Vegas put an end to that.

The crash happened in February, and repairs didn’t start until March. The tenants had to stay in a hotel while work continued, and then through another delay as they waited until the stairs were inspected.

At least part of the family’s hotel stay was paid for by a generous viewer who reached out to help after our story first aired.