Stage 2 fire restrictions in place in Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There’s smoke, but so far Nevada has escaped the disastrous wildfires that are devastating California, Oregon and Washington.

Currently, the Slink fire in Mono County, California, is the only large wildfire on the Nevada Fire Information website:

More than 400 firefighters are working to contain the blaze that started Aug. 29 and has burned an estimated 26,709 acres — all in California — south of Topaz Lake on US 395.

Nevada is currently under Stage 2 fire restrictions.

A video message from Humboldt-Toiyabe Forest Fire Management Officer Gwen Sanchez reminds everyone that campfires are currently prohibited in national forests.

Also, use of chainsaws is prohibited after 1 p.m. due to elevated fire dangers.

Fires earlier this summer burned thousands of acres south of Elko, and cost two pilots their lives when their planes collided as they worked to drop fire retardant on a fire near Caliente.