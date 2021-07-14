Staffing concerns surround back-to-school prep for CCSD

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In just under four weeks, students in the Clark County School District will head back to class, but will there be adequate staff to support the hundreds of thousands of kids?

Jami Anderson is preparing for the upcoming school year at Eldorado High School where many teachers are returning. But that is not the case across the district.

“I know this last year was a really hard year on a lot of teachers,” Anderson said. “I know a lot of teachers said, ‘I can’t do this,’ retired early or just quit and moved out of state whatever they did.”

According to the CCSD career page, there are 814 teaching positions and 397 support jobs needing to be filled.

John Vellardita with the Clark County Education Association, says the district is normally understaffed, but the pandemic has added unique challenges heading into this school year.

“I think we are experiencing the same challenge I think in the private sector, where employers are trying to find employees,” said Vellardita. “Particularly with educators trying to reassess where their kids are, where their students are, to be able to effectively teach them. It’s going to require more time, so the larger the class the much more difficult and challenging it will be.”

In addition to class size, Anderson says the quality of instruction can suffer.

“Then we have to start hiring vacancy subs and that just leads to more problems down the road because these students aren’t just getting the education that they deserve,” Anderson said.

Moving forward, Anderson says the school district needs to think of incentives to bring more teachers in and keep them here.

“We all run as a unit, so when we don’t have all the pieces in place there’s pieces missing, and it just doesn’t run as well,” Anderson said.

Right now, CCSD is recruiting for a variety of positions, including school nurses to work at various campuses in the valley. There will also be a “bus driver application session” on July 20th and 21st.