LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Rancho High School staff member was assaulted on campus Monday afternoon, according to a message sent to parents and guardians.

The incident happened outside of the building after the school had closed for the day, the message said.

The staff member was assaulted by an “unknown individual,” according to the message.

This is Rancho High School Principal Darlin Delgado. As always, we want to inform you of important issues in our school community. Yesterday after our school was closed, a member of our school staff was assaulted on campus outside of our school building by an unknown individual. CCSD Police are aware and are investigating at the moment. Message sent to Rancho High School parents and guardians

The assault is currently under investigation by Clark County School District police. Anyone with information is asked to call 702-799-5411.