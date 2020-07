LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – The Stadium Authority Board met again Thursday with a member of the Raiders construction team.

The virtual meeting was attended by most of the members of the board, who talked about the finishing touches being placed like furniture, final food prep stations, and a few more seats. The project is almost complete with over 1,850 workers there six days a week accumulating over five million hours of work.

8 News Now Sports Director Chris Maathuis has the story.