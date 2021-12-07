Stabbing victim identified after Friday morning incident at Rio

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
coroner_sign_700_1472060372907.jpg

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who was stabbed to death early Friday morning at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino has been identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office as 38-year-old Carlos Polanco Garcia.

Garcia’s death may have been narcotics related and the suspect knew the victim, detectives said on Friday.

The coroner’s office said Garcia died of multiple stab wounds, and the manner was homicide.

He was taken to UMC Trauma where he was pronounced dead.

Police haven’t released any additional information at this time.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the Crime Stoppers website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

CONTESTS

Pro Football Challenge

Don't Miss

Trending Stories