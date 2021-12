Police investigate a stabbing on the sidewalk in front of the Luxor hotel on Dec. 30, 2021. (KLAS-TV)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in the neck while on the sidewalk in front of the Luxor Hotel and Casino, according to Las Vegas police.

The stabbing was reported around 4:55 a.m.

Metro police said the stabbing happened at Las Vegas Boulevard and Manadalay Bay Road. A suspect was taken into custody.

No other details were released.