LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is dead after a stabbing at a northwest Las Vegas valley apartment complex, according to Metro police.

On Sunday around 5 p.m., police responded to an apartment complex in the 2900 block of North Rancho Drive near North Decatur Boulevard.

Police said two men were arguing when one stabbed the victim twice. The victim was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

LVMPD Homicide detectives responded to the scene.

