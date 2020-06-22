Police still looking for suspect involved in fatal stabbing in Central Valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On June 19 at approximately 11:23 p.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Dispatch received a report of a stabbing in a drainage tunnel located on South Edmond Street, near S. Decatur Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue.

LVMPD patrol officers arrived on the scene and located an unresponsive adult female suffering from apparent stab wounds. Medical personnel later pronounced the victim deceased at the scene, according to police.

The investigation initiated by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicated the victim and several unhoused individuals were consuming alcohol and narcotics in the drainage tunnels. One adult male who was in the group unexpectedly produced a knife and began to stab the female victim multiple times, according to the report.

The suspect fled from the scene as witnesses attempted to summon for help. The investigation remains ongoing.

The identification of the victim as well as the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD

Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To

remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the

internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.