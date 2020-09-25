St. Rose Parkway eastbound lanes closed due to fatal crash involving pedestrian

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The eastbound lanes of St. Rose Parkway are closed to traffic east of Raiders Way due to a deadly crash.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m.

According to Henderson Police, the driver of a Dodge Charger struck a pedestrian while headed east on St. Rose Parkway.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

Police said the driver remained at the scene, was cooperative with the investigation, and showed no signs of impairment.

The name of the pedestrian killed in the collision will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office after next of kin notifications.

The crash is being investigated as the sixth accident-related fatality for 2020.