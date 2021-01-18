St. Rose Parkway closures planned for crews to fill cracks in roadway

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lane restrictions will be in place on westbound St. Rose Parkway as highway crews work to fill cracks and perform maintenance beginning Tuesday.

The two outside travel lanes will be closed from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday, from Jan. 19 to Jan. 29, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation. The closure affects westbound St. Rose Parkway between the 215 Beltway and Interstate 15.

(Nevada Department of Transportation)

NDOT advises motorists to use caution in the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate routes if possible.

NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.