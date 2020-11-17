St. Rose Dominican hospitals reinstate stricter visitation policy following spike in COVID-19 cases

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — St. Rose Dominican hospitals are returning to a stricter policy when it comes to hospital visitors due to the recent Clark County spike in COVID-19 cases.
According to a news release, fewer visitors will be allowed in the hospitals. The following guidelines will begin Wednesday, Nov. 18:
- One visitor allowed per day, per patient (Visitors are not allowed for COVID-19 patients)
- Visiting hours are 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily
- All visitors must enter at the main entrance
- Visitors under the age of 18 are not permitted
- All visitors must wear an approved mask while in the hospital. Masks will be provided, if needed.
- All visitors will undergo a screening process which includes a temperature check. Anyone with a temperature of 100 or more, or showing any symptoms, will be denied entry.
The guidelines will be in place at the following hospitals:
- Siena Campus – 3001 St. Rose Parkway, Henderson
- San Martin Campus – 8280 W. Warm Springs, Las Vegas
- Rose de Lima Campus – 102 St. Rose Parkway, Henderson
There are some exceptions. One adult visitor is allowed to stay past visiting hours in Labor and Delivery and a legal guardian is allowed to stay past visiting hours in the Pediatrics and NICU unit. Two adult visitors are allowed in Palliative Care.