St. Rose Dominican hospitals reinstate stricter visitation policy following spike in COVID-19 cases

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — St. Rose Dominican hospitals are returning to a stricter policy when it comes to hospital visitors due to the recent Clark County spike in COVID-19 cases.

According to a news release, fewer visitors will be allowed in the hospitals. The following guidelines will begin Wednesday, Nov. 18:

  • One visitor allowed per day, per patient (Visitors are not allowed for COVID-19 patients)
  • Visiting hours are 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily
  • All visitors must enter at the main entrance
  • Visitors under the age of 18 are not permitted
  • All visitors must wear an approved mask while in the hospital. Masks will be provided, if needed.
  • All visitors will undergo a screening process which includes a temperature check. Anyone with a temperature of 100 or more, or showing any symptoms, will be denied entry.

The guidelines will be in place at the following hospitals:

  • Siena Campus – 3001 St. Rose Parkway, Henderson
  • San Martin Campus – 8280 W. Warm Springs, Las Vegas
  • Rose de Lima Campus – 102 St. Rose Parkway, Henderson

There are some exceptions. One adult visitor is allowed to stay past visiting hours in Labor and Delivery and a legal guardian is allowed to stay past visiting hours in the Pediatrics and NICU unit. Two adult visitors are allowed in Palliative Care.

