St. Rose Dominican hospital issues ‘Disaster Declaration’ following surge of ICU patients

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — St. Rose Dominican Hospitals experienced a surge of ICU patients over the weekend at its San Martin campus which caused the hospital to exceed capacity and resulted in the company issuing a disaster declaration.

In a statement, Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican Hospitals spokesman Gordon Absher said “as we experience a sustained increase in critically ill COVID-19 patients key resources are in limited supply – hospital beds, ICU beds, and health care staff.”

Over the weekend, the hospital reached 137% capacity in its ICU unit. By issuing the alert and calling an “Incident Command” it allows the hospital to take the steps needed to mitigate whatever issue is impacting the hospital.

According to Gordon, the hospital is taking steps to manage this situation by suspending elective surgical procedures so those beds can be used for COVID patients. They are also converting post-operative recovery beds to ICU beds and converting same day surgery areas to inpatient beds.

He said the situation is temporary and urges the community to follow public health guidelines to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19.