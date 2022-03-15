LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Overall Nevada spending to celebrate St. Patrick’s day is expected to increase by 15.5% from 2021 as Nevadans move back to traditional forms of celebrating.

Based on survey results from the National Retail Federation (NRF), the Retail Association of Nevada (RAN) projects that statewide spending will also reach $56.5 million.

Nationwide, estimated spending will reach $5.9 billion, as average spending by celebrants rose to $42.33.

“We are encouraged to see that 80% of Nevadans will wear green and the share of celebrants who plan to attend a party at a bar or restaurant nearly doubled from 10 percent in 2021 to 19 percent this year,” said Bryan Wachter, Senior Vice President of RAN.

(Courtesy: Applied Analysis) Note: 2020 per-person spending omitted due to state shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Food has consistently been the most popular spending category for the holiday in the past number of years, with 58% of celebrants expected to spend on their favorite meals, and 46% planning to purchase beverages for the holiday in 2022.